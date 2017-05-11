Macy's Shares Slide as Retailers Continue to Languish

Macy's reported a worse-than-expected slide in revenue for the first quarter and stretched its swoon in same-store sales to more than two years as the retailer contends with broad weakness at brick-and-mortar stores.

Wells Fargo to Cut Additional $2 Billion in Expenses

Wells Fargo plans to cut an additional $2 billion in expenses by the end of 2019, more than analysts had expected.

Dow, DuPont to Review Breakup Plan After Merger

Dow Chemical and DuPont will reassess how the chemical giants plan to separate into three companies following their merger, after shareholders of both companies raised questions about the details of each new company.

Ford Shareholders Question Executives on Share-Price Fall

Ford Motor shareholders put heat on Chief Executive Mark Fields and Chairman Bill Ford during the company's annual shareholders meeting, pressing the executives to explain why the stock price has lost more than one-third of its value during Mr. Fields' tenure.

Noble Shares Plunge to 15-Year Low

Noble Group shares plunged to their lowest level in 15 years as the Singapore-listed commodities supplier swung to a net loss in the first quarter after its hedging bets on coal went wrong.

Microsoft Unveils New Windows, Mixed-Reality Features

Microsoft is expected to announce plans for the next update to its Windows 10 operating system, a version that will include technology to bridge applications across devices-even those running iOS and Android.

Bombardier's Beaudoin to Give Up Executive Role

Bombardier said Pierre Beaudoin has agreed to step down from his executive role amid an investor revolt, but that he will remain chairman of the beleaguered transportation company.

Vivendi Makes Offer to Acquire Groupe Bolloré's Stake in Havas

Vivendi SA has made an offer to buy a EUR2.36 billion stake in advertising group Havas SA from the media conglomerate's own chairman, Vincent Bolloré

Itaú Close to Deal to Buy 49% of Broker XP

Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's second-largest bank by assets, is in advanced talks to acquire a 49% stake in local investment broker XP Investimentos.

Boeing Should Soon Resume 737 Max Jetliner Test Flights, Start Deliveries

Boeing should be able to resume test flying its new 737 Max jetliner soon and deliver the first of the planes this month after a flaw in some of its engines forced the plane maker to halt flights, a key engine supplier said.

