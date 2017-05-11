Uber Faces Stricter Regulation in Europe After Latest Legal Setback

Uber suffered the latest blow in its legal battles in Europe after a court adviser to the EU's highest court said the ride-hailing company should be regulated as a transportation company, not an online platform.

Emirates Airline Battered by Trump Travel Ban

Emirates Airline said profit plunged in its just-ended fiscal year, slammed by a series of headwinds from weak business travel to a drop in bookings to the U.S. related to recent Trump administration travel directives.

BT Cuts 4,000 Jobs and CEO Bonus as Profit Falls

BT Group, reeling from an accounting scandal at its Italian business and other issues, said would cut 4,000 jobs and pay no bonus to its chief executive.

Crédit Agricole Profit Lifted by Fixed-Income Rebound

France's No. 2 listed bank by assets said its first-quarter net profit more than tripled, aided by the boom in bond trading that has lifted banks globally and a pickup in loan demand.

Altice USA Outperforms French Unit Ahead of IPO

Altice reported a rise in quarterly core operating profit, driven by a strong performance of its businesses in the U.S. that it is preparing for an IPO.

AIG Plans to Name Brian Duperreault as Next CEO

Insurance giant AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault-a onetime lieutenant to former CEO Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg-as the firm's chief executive officer, with an announcement expected as soon as Thursday.

Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path Communications

Verizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billion for the wireless-spectrum holder, beating rival AT&T in an unusually intense bidding war, according to people familiar with the matter.

Activist Investor Starboard Takes 5.7% Stake in Parexel International

The New York hedge fund wants the drug-research company to boost its operating margins and thinks it could attract significant interest from potential buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Workers at Exxon's Nigeria Unit Begin Walkout

Workers at Exxon Mobil's Nigerian unit have begun a gradual withdrawal from the company's oil-and-gas installations in a strike that threatens to shut down production of 660,000 barrels of oil a day, a union official said Wednesday.

Noble Shares Plunge to 14-Year Low on Profit Warning

Shares of embattled commodity trader Noble Group tumbled to a 14-year low early Thursday, as investors dumped the stock on news that the company will report a net loss in the first quarter.

