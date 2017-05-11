Uber Faces Threat of Further Regulation in Europe

Uber Technologies should be regulated as a transport company, not an information-society company, a court adviser to the European Union's top court said.

Altice USA Outperforms French Unit Ahead of IPO

Altice reported a rise in quarterly core operating profit, driven by a strong performance of its businesses in the U.S. that it is preparing for an IPO.

AIG Plans to Name Brian Duperreault as Next CEO

Insurance giant AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault-a onetime lieutenant to former CEO Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg-as the firm's chief executive officer, with an announcement expected as soon as Thursday.

Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path Communications

Verizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billion for the wireless-spectrum holder, beating rival AT&T in an unusually intense bidding war, according to people familiar with the matter.

Activist Investor Starboard Takes 5.7% Stake in Parexel International

The New York hedge fund wants the drug-research company to boost its operating margins and thinks it could attract significant interest from potential buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Crédit Agricole Profit Lifted by Fixed-Income Rebound

France's No. 2 listed bank by assets said its first-quarter net profit more than tripled, aided by the boom in bond trading that has lifted banks globally and a pickup in loan demand.

BT Cuts 4,000 Jobs and CEO Bonus as Profit Falls

BT Group said it would cut 4,000 jobs as part of a restructuring exercise and not pay its chief executive a bonus as it reported a fall in fourth-quarter pretax profit

Workers at Exxon's Nigeria Unit Begin Walkout

Workers at Exxon Mobil's Nigerian unit have begun a gradual withdrawal from the company's oil-and-gas installations in a strike that threatens to shut down production of 660,000 barrels of oil a day, a union official said Wednesday.

Noble Shares Plunge to 14-Year Low on Profit Warning

Shares of embattled commodity trader Noble Group tumbled to a 14-year low early Thursday, as investors dumped the stock on news that the company will report a net loss in the first quarter.

Spiegel Speaks: Highlights of the Snap CEO's Quarterly-Call Debut

Evan Spiegel, the 26-year-old co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc., made his earnings-call debut on Wednesday moments after the company issued its quarterly report, which sent the stock sliding more than 23% in after-hours trading.

