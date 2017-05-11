Malaysia March Industrial Output Up 4.6% on Year; 4.3% Rise Expected

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's industrial production grew at a faster-than-expected pace in March, as strong output from mining and manufacturing offset a decline in that of electricity, official data showed.

The 4.6% rise in the industrial-production index, which measures output from mines, factories and power plants, was faster than the median 4.3% growth expected by seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. It was slower than February's 4.7% growth.

The faster-than-expected growth comes after a strong showing in March exports. They grew 24.1% compared with a year ago, beating expectations, on the back of improvements in all major export sectors.

Output from the key manufacturing sector grew 5.9% in March, slower than February's 6.6% growth, according to the data from the statistics department released Thursday.

Electricity output declined 0.2% in March, contracting from 1.5% growth in the preceding month. Output from the mining sector was up 2.0% in March, faster than the 0.4% rise in February, mainly due to an increase in natural-gas output.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

May 11, 2017 00:20 ET (04:20 GMT)