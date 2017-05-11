Donald Trump Says He Decided to Fire James Comey Before Rosenstein Meeting

President Donald Trump said he had already made up his mind to fire FBI Director James Comey before meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein earlier this week, in contrast to statements from White House officials on when the decision was made.

"Regardless of [the] recommendation, I was going to fire Comey," Mr. Trump said in an interview Thursday with NBC News.

That detail contradicted his White House staff, who said repeatedly on Tuesday and Wednesday that Mr. Trump didn't make his final decision until hearing from Mr. Rosenstein on Tuesday, when the deputy attorney general was deeply critical of Mr. Comey.

