Commodity Bulls Gird for Another Run

Continue Reading Below

Investors are betting that a monthslong slump in commodity prices won't last on the belief that robust global growth will clear away oversupply in oil and other raw materials, allowing prices to move higher.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Keeps Rate Unchanged

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand stuck with its policy rate of 1.75% on Thursday, playing down recent data showing rising inflation pressures in the growing, agriculture-rich economy.

GOP Runs Out of Time to Kill CFPB's Prepaid-Card Rule

An attempt by some Republican senators to undo a new federal rule on prepaid cards is expected to fail because it lacks sufficient GOP support.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed's Kashkari Urges Tough Approach to Bank Regulation

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the size and prominence of the banking industry offers unique ways to get into trouble that can hurt the nation broadly.

Fed's Rosengren Sees Three More Rate Rises This Year as Reasonable

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he isn't worried by tepid economic data over the start of the year and still believes the U.S. central bank can raise rates this year at a pace more aggressive than many of his colleagues expect.

U.S. Runs $182 Billion Budget Surplus in April

The U.S. ran a budget surplus in April, masking broader trends toward a growing deficit.

Why Shorts Are Betting on Big Markdowns in Department Stores

Short sellers have targeted department-store operators ahead of a slew of earnings this week.

GAO Reviews Regulatory Scrutiny of Risks in Some Lending

The Government Accountability Office is reviewing how bank regulators are monitoring heightened risks in the growing concentration of real estate and auto lending, a top official said.

Comey Tried to Boost Russia Probe

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey asked the Justice Department last week for more resources for the agency's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, a U.S. official said.

Soybeans Slump on Growing Stockpiles

U.S. soybean stockpiles are expected to hit their highest level in more than a decade next year, as farmers shift acreage away from crops that have seen steeper price drops amid a multiyear crop glut.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)