Bank Lending for Commercial Real Estate Exceeds 2008 Peak

Bond ratings firm S&P Global Ratings said bank lending to the commercial real-estate sector has surpassed its 2008 peak, and with risks related to such loans rising, banks could face trouble.

Fed's Kaplan Sees Two More Rate Increases This Year

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said his baseline scenario for U.S. central-bank action this year remains three interest-rate raises, including the increase already done in March.

Fed's Rosengren Warns Commercial Real Estate Sector Needs Watching

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren renewed on Tuesday his warning that a very strong commercial real-estate sector could represent a significant risk to the economy if some negative shock were to arise.

Former SAC Manager Martoma Makes Another Case For Release

More than three years after a jury found him guilty of insider trading, Mathew Martoma is still fighting for his freedom.

Appeals Court Vacates Ruling That Declared AIG Bailout Unlawful

A federal appeals court on Tuesday vacated a lower court's ruling that the 2008 federal bailout of American International Group Inc. was unlawful.

AmTrust Shares Tumble on Earnings Miss

Shares of AmTrust Financial Services fell sharply to their lowest level in more than four years, after the company fell far short of Wall Street estimates for its first-quarter earnings.

Two Sigma Agrees to Buy Interactive Brokers' Options Market-Making Arm

Two Sigma Securities agreed to buy the U.S. options market-making business of Interactive Brokers Group, called Timber Hill, the latest in a string of industry deals.

Edward Jones Looks to Branch Out-in Urban Areas

In the midst of trying to add more than 5,000 brokers over the next five years, Edward Jones is also looking to fill a hole in its roster: experienced advisers who can handle the often-more-complex financial lives of affluent, urban investors.

Ex-SEC Accountant Settles Claims of Illicit Options Trading at Work

A former staff accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission agreed to pay $108,600 to settle claims that he made more than 100 illicit options trades while working for the regulator and then lied to investigators about his activity.

Bitcoin Blows Past $1,700 Mark, Up 80% This Year

The price of the digital currency bitcoin surged past $1,700 on Tuesday after a 6% rise driven by new speculative buying and the creation of new virtual currencies in a process dubbed the "initial coin offering."

May 10, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)