Oil futures got some respite in Asia on Wednesday after an industry group said U.S. crude supplies fell by nearly 6 million barrels last week.

SunEdison Shareholders Seek Greater Transparency

A group of SunEdison Inc. shareholders say they deserve more information about how the solar-power company lost billions of dollars of investor money, most likely leaving them with nothing.

South Carolina Ready to Become Latest State to Raise Gasoline Tax

South Carolina is poised to raise its gasoline tax for the first time in 30 years, joining Tennessee and other GOP-led states in touching what was formerly a third rail in politics.

Trump Won't Make Decision on Paris Climate Accord Until Later This Month

President Donald Trump won't make a decision on whether to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change until after he meets with G-7 leaders later this month, the White House's top spokesman said Tuesday.

Hanford Nuclear Site Declares Emergency After Tunnel Collapse

The roof over part of an underground tunnel containing radioactive materials collapsed at a former nuclear-weapons production site in a remote part of Washington state, prompting an emergency declaration and evacuation of some employees, officials said.

Samson Resources Puts Assets Up For Sale

Samson Resources Corp. has begun marketing its oil-and-gas assets, fulfilling a part of its reorganization plan in the months following its emergence from bankruptcy protection.

E.ON First-Quarter Net Profit Falls 46% to EUR628 Million

German renewable-energy titan E.ON said that its net profit declined sharply in the first quarter, suffering from currency effects and weaker sales among its U.K. businesses, as well as lower wind volumes across its wind farms.

Trump Administration Revives Nevada Plan as Nuclear Waste Piles Up

Communities across the country are rallying behind the Trump administration's push for a nuclear repository in Yucca Mountain, hoping their decades-old wait to ship radioactive material could be coming to an end.

Oil Falls Again as Oversupply Jitters Persist

Crude futures slid with a slate of factors including a rising dollar, momentum trades and skepticism about OPEC's influence continuing to batter oil.

Toshiba Partners Brace for Possible Bankruptcy Filing

Toshiba's business partners are preparing for a scenario in which the company seeks to reorganize under Japanese bankruptcy laws, with consequences for the global nuclear-power and electronics industries.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

Oil inventories are projected to have decreased by 1.7 million barrels, with gasoline stockpiles seen with a decrease of 400,000 barrels

