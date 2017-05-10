Spiegel Speaks: Highlights of the Snap CEO's Quarterly-Call Debut

Evan Spiegel, the 26-year-old co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc., made his earnings-call debut on Wednesday moments after the company issued its quarterly report, which sent the stock sliding more than 23% in after-hours trading.

Snapchat Parent Posts Disappointing User Growth; Stock Plunges

Snap, in its first quarterly report as a public company, showed it struggled to maintain strong user growth at its Snapchat vanishing-messaging app, sending shares tumbling and sparking worries about its ability to challenge social-media titan Facebook.

FDA Approves Combining Merck's Keytruda With Chemotherapy

U.S. health regulators approved expanding the use of Merck's cancer drug Keytruda to include adding it to chemotherapy to treat lung cancer, broadening the drug's potential market though evidence for the combination's benefit is mixed.

Blankenship, Massey Energy's Former CEO, Comes Out of Prison Tweeting

Don Blankenship, Massey Energy Co.'s former chief executive, lashed out at prosecutors on social media on the day he finished his one-year prison sentence related to a 2010 West Virginia mining disaster.

Aetna to Pull Out of Current Affordable Care Act Exchanges

Aetna Inc. said it would pull out of the Affordable Care Act exchanges in Delaware and Nebraska next year, confirming that the insurer will exit all of the marketplaces where it currently sells plans.

Fox Revenue Lifted by Super Bowl

21st Century Fox Inc. reported a rise in revenue in the latest quarter, lifted by higher advertising and affiliate fees in its television segments.

U.S. Steel CEO Mario Longhi to Retire

United States Steel's chief executive, Mario Longhi, who drove an aggressive cost-cutting push as the firm sought to stem years of losses, is retiring next month.

Bombardier's Controlling Family Faces Investor Revolt

One of Canada's biggest companies is facing a push to remove its executive chairman, Pierre Beaudoin, a member of the founding family that controls Bombardier through multiple-voting shares.

Occidental Petroleum to Test a Massive Ship for U.S. Oil Exports

Occidental Petroleum this month plans to test whether a massive supertanker named Anne can dock at its oil terminal along Texas' Corpus Christi Bay.

Adidas Sells TaylorMade, Other Golf Brands to KPS

Adidas AG has agreed to sell golf brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private-equity firm KPS Capital Partners for $425 million, after a year on the market.

