Microsoft Makes a Play for Oracle's Customers

As Microsoft gains momentum in its cloud-computing business, it is setting its sights on an old nemesis: Oracle.

Time Inc. to Cut Costs, Sell Assets

Less than two weeks after deciding not to sell itself, Time Inc. unveiled a plan aimed at strengthening its finances by cutting its dividend, selling off noncore assets and hiring an outside adviser to help it reduce costs.

Barclays Chair Backs Embattled Staley Over Whistleblowing Probe

Barclays Chairman John McFarlane defended the bank's chief executive, Jes Staley, as several shareholders called for the U.S. banker to be fired over his role in trying to unmask a whistleblower

SoftBank Nears Closing on $100 Billion Tech Fund

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said he is preparing to shift his focus from turning around U.S. wireless unit Sprint to running a $100 billion technology-investment fund-which might launch as early as next week.

General Electric Issues $8.7 billion Euro Bond After French Election

General Electric issued a EUR8 billion ($8.7 billion) bond, capitalizing on the release of pent-up demand following the French election.

Japanese Auto Makers Struggle Amid Shift in U.S. Market

Japanese car makers such as Toyota Motor Corp. are painting a bleak picture for the current financial year as the U.S. car market stalls, forcing them to tighten their belts while fighting an increasingly fierce price war.

Third Big Investor Joins Push Against Bombardier Chairman

Embattled Bombardier has come under increased shareholder pressure to check the boardroom influence of its founding family after Canada's largest pension plan joined two other major funds in opposing the re-election of Pierre Beaudoin as executive chairman.

Peanuts Characters Acquired by Teletubbies Owner DHX Media

Charlie Brown and Snoopy are moving to Canada. Nova Scotia-based DHX Media, which owns rights to children's TV programs "Teletubbies" and "Caillou," is acquiring the entertainment division of a company with a majority stake in the Peanuts brand.

Big Tech Companies Could Face More Rules in the EU

Tech companies face the prospect of more new rules in Europe as the EU's executive body considers moves that would prevent web platforms from offering unfair terms to small businesses.

French Insurer AXA to List U.S. Unit

French insurance company AXA plans to take its large U.S. life-insurance operations public, selling shares in a company that also will be home to the AllianceBernstein Holding asset-management business.

May 10, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)