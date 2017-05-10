German Chemicals Industry Posts Solid 1Q, VCI Says--Market Talk

The German chemicals industry posted a successful first quarter, with key figures such as revenue, production and capacity use rising, industry body VCI says Wednesday. Production rose 2.1% in the first quarter over the last quarter of 2016, while capacity use increased to 87.7% from 84.9%. Revenue in the sector was up 3.5% on the previous quarter at 47 billion euros ($51 billion), with both domestic and foreign sales contributing. Chemicals producer prices were up 2.2% in the first quarter compared with the previous three months, VCI says. The German chemicals industry employs 449,300 people. (emese.bartha@wsj.com; @EmeseBartha)
May 10, 2017 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)