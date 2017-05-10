French Industrial Production Stronger Than Expected in March

French industrial production rose further than expected in March on a surge in output of manufactured goods, statistics showed Wednesday.

Industrial output in the eurozone's second-largest economy rose 2% on month in March after a weak start to the year. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast industrial production would rise by 1%.

Within the overall figure, manufacturing output rose 2.5% on the month as auto output jumped 5.2% and production of machines and equipment surged 12.5%.

