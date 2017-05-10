FBI: 4 Fast Facts

The search is on for a new FBI Director after President Trump fired James Comey on Tuesday. FOXBusiness.com takes a look at what the new director will inherit and what it takes to manage one of the world’s largest law enforcement agencies.

Personnel

The FBI employs 35,000 people, including special agents, intelligence analysts, language specialists, scientists, and IT specialists.

Locations

Headquarter in Washington D.C. it provides support for 56 field offices in major cities, 350 smaller offices throughout the country and 60 liaison offices in other countries.

Budget

For 2016, the direct-funded budget amounted to roughly $8.7 billion. This includes funding for cyber investigative units and other services within the Bureau.

Workload

The FBI divides its investigations into various units, including domestic and international terrorism, foreign counter intelligence, cyber-crime corruption, civil rights and more.

It works closely with other federal, state, local, and international law enforcement and intelligence agencies.