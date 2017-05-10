Financials Higher on Interest-Rate Bets -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and financial companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from higher interest rates.

French insurance company AXA said it plans to take its large U.S. life-insurance operations public. The unit pursuing an initial public offering would also comprise the AllianceBernstein Holding asset-management business.

Deutsche Bank's new biggest shareholder, Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, used more than $2.8 billion in financing to help buy its nearly 10% stake in the German lender and protect itself against potential losses on the position.

