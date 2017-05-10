Deutsche Telekom 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.XE) first-quarter results
Continue Reading Below
(figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 11.
===
. Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Revenue 18,630 +6% 17 17,630
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
EBITDA Adjusted 5,457 +6% 18 5,163
Net Income Attributable Adjusted 1,040 -1% 14 1,047
Net Income Attributable 791 -75% 12 3,125
Earnings Per Share 0.25 -63% 3 0.68
Free Cashflow 1,117 +36% 15 822
Revenues Germany 5,368 -2% 15 5,452
Revenues USA 8,978 +15% 17 7,816
Revenues Europa 2,742 -11% 14 3,080
Revenues System Solutions 1,720 -16% 18 2,045
Revenues GHS 758 +48% 17 513
EBITDA Adjusted Germany 2,084 -4% 18 2,180
EBITDA Adjusted USA 2,311 +21% 18 1,908
EBITDA Adjusted Europa 896 -9% 17 986
EBITDA Adjusted System Solutions 114 -45% 18 206
EBITDA Adjusted GHS -133 -- 18 -117
Dividend Per Share 0.65 +8% 15 0.60
Target Price 17.32 24
===
Year-earlier figures and estimates are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
GHS = Group Headquarters and Shared Services
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 10, 2017 04:23 ET (08:23 GMT)