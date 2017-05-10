On Our Radar

Deutsche Telekom 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.XE) first-quarter results

(figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 11.

. Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Revenue 18,630 +6% 17 17,630

EBITDA Adjusted 5,457 +6% 18 5,163

Net Income Attributable Adjusted 1,040 -1% 14 1,047

Net Income Attributable 791 -75% 12 3,125

Earnings Per Share 0.25 -63% 3 0.68

Free Cashflow 1,117 +36% 15 822

Revenues Germany 5,368 -2% 15 5,452

Revenues USA 8,978 +15% 17 7,816

Revenues Europa 2,742 -11% 14 3,080

Revenues System Solutions 1,720 -16% 18 2,045

Revenues GHS 758 +48% 17 513

EBITDA Adjusted Germany 2,084 -4% 18 2,180

EBITDA Adjusted USA 2,311 +21% 18 1,908

EBITDA Adjusted Europa 896 -9% 17 986

EBITDA Adjusted System Solutions 114 -45% 18 206

EBITDA Adjusted GHS -133 -- 18 -117

Dividend Per Share 0.65 +8% 15 0.60

Target Price 17.32 24

Year-earlier figures and estimates are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

GHS = Group Headquarters and Shared Services

