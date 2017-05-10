Aviva Sells Stakes in Spanish Insurance Businesses

Aviva PLC (AV.LN) said Wednesday it is selling its stake in life insurance and pension joint ventures Unicorp Vida and Caja España Vida, as well as in retail life-insurance business Aviva Vida y Pensiones, for 475 million euros ($515.9 million).

The sale follows a restructuring of the Spanish banking system, which started in 2010, the company said.

Aviva will still have some exposure to the insurance sector in Spain after this divestment, it said.

Shares closed Tuesday at 535.50 pence.

