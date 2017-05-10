On Our Radar

AstraZeneca Asthma Drug Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint

By Tapan Panchal Features Dow Jones Newswires

LONDON –  AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Wednesday that its asthma treatment drug tralokinumab didn't meet its primary endpoint in a clinical trial.

Continue Reading Below

Tralokinumab didn't demonstrate a significant reduction in the annual rate of asthma attacks in the first of two Phase III clinical trials, the pharmaceutical company said. The results of the second trial are expected in the second half of 2017.

Write to Tapan Panchal at tapan.panchal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2017 02:48 ET (06:48 GMT)