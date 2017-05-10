AstraZeneca Asthma Drug Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint

LONDON – AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Wednesday that its asthma treatment drug tralokinumab didn't meet its primary endpoint in a clinical trial.
Tralokinumab didn't demonstrate a significant reduction in the annual rate of asthma attacks in the first of two Phase III clinical trials, the pharmaceutical company said. The results of the second trial are expected in the second half of 2017.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 10, 2017 02:48 ET (06:48 GMT)