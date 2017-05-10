Asian Rubber Futures End Mixed in Quiet Market

Asian rubber prices end the session mixed with several markets closed across the region, reducing interest.

The Tokyo natural rubber futures continue to consolidate above the Y200/kg level, finishing the session higher supported by rises in a number of key commodity markets and a rise in the Nikkei during the session.

However, investors continue to be wary that large producers Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia have said they are looking to cut production in natural rubber in an effort to stem falls in prices.

Asian Rubber Futures

Oct 2017 Change from previous close

Tocom Oct RSS3 Y209.1/Kg Up Y0.4/Kg

Shanghai Sep SCR5 CNY13,535/Ton Dn CNY25/Ton

Sicom Jun RSS3 CLOSED

Sicom Jun TSR20 CLOSED

USS May CLOSED

