What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The VIX, a gauge of stock-market volatility, fell to its lowest level since 1993, signaling investor optimism about the economy and easing geopolitical concerns.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged up to fresh highs, while the Dow industrials gained 5.34 points to 21012.28.

Sanctions on Russia have been a blow to Exxon, but the same can't be said for other Western energy firms or Russia's oil output.

Goldman promoted a top deal maker and a derivatives expert to leadership roles at its investment-banking division.

Coach agreed to acquire Kate Spade for $2.4 billion, seeking to tap younger consumers amid slower growth in the handbag market.

TV-station owner Sinclair said it is acquiring Tribune Media for $3.9 billion, a deal that would create an industry behemoth.

Quebec's pension fund is opposing the re-election of Bombardier's chairman, signaling a new level of investor activism at the firm.

Banks are trying to enlist the Trump administration to fight a new accounting rule requiring quicker booking of losses on soured loans.

A jury convicted a former Dewey & LeBoeuf executive of fraud for hiding the law firm's financial condition, while clearing a second.

Akzo rejected PPG's sweetened $27.1 billion offer, leaving PPG to consider whether to make a hostile bid or walk away.

May 09, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)