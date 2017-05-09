Telecoms Slip -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were lower.

Hedge-fund manager Debra Fine said DHX Media, which holds rights to perennial children's television shows such as Tellytubbies, stood to gain from the longstanding appeal of those shows.

Time Inc. ticked up ahead of its earnings report but investors could press the publisher on its decision to remain independent, which hurt shares in late April.

