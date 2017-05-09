S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2410.90 -- second pivot point resistance
2404.60 -- first pivot point resistance
2401.70 -- lifetime high
2401.70 -- previous day's high
2395.00 -- previous day's close
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2391.00 -- previous day's low
2390.23 -- 4-day moving average
2387.01 -- 9-day moving average
2385.70 -- first pivot point support
2373.10 -- second pivot point support
2367.84 -- 18-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
2321.10 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
63.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8
65.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5
61.04 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 4
60.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3
61.48 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5674.00 -- second pivot point resistance
5661.50 -- first pivot point resistance
5660.50 -- lifetime high
5660.50 -- previous day's high
5655.50 -- previous day's close
5634.50 -- previous day's low
5624.50 -- first pivot point support
5611.08 -- 9-day moving average
5600.00 -- second pivot point support
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5519.00 -- 18-day moving average
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
75.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8
74.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5
73.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 4
72.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3
74.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2
May 09, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)