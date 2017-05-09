On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

Continue Reading Below

2410.90 -- second pivot point resistance

2404.60 -- first pivot point resistance

2401.70 -- lifetime high

2401.70 -- previous day's high

2395.00 -- previous day's close

Continue Reading Below

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2391.00 -- previous day's low

2390.23 -- 4-day moving average

2387.01 -- 9-day moving average

2385.70 -- first pivot point support

2373.10 -- second pivot point support

2367.84 -- 18-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

2321.10 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

63.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8

65.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5

61.04 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 4

60.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3

61.48 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5674.00 -- second pivot point resistance

5661.50 -- first pivot point resistance

5660.50 -- lifetime high

5660.50 -- previous day's high

5655.50 -- previous day's close

5634.50 -- previous day's low

5624.50 -- first pivot point support

5611.08 -- 9-day moving average

5600.00 -- second pivot point support

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5519.00 -- 18-day moving average

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

75.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8

74.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5

73.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 4

72.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 3

74.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 2

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)