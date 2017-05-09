BOJ Emphasizes Easing Commitment Through Opinion Summary

Bank of Japan officials used an opinion summary to send a fresh message that they want to continue with aggressive easing, pushing back against speculation that the central bank may start to raise interest rates this year.

Bank Lending for Commercial Real Estate Exceeds 2008 Peak

Bond ratings firm S&P Global Ratings said bank lending to the commercial real-estate sector has surpassed its 2008 peak, and with risks related to such loans rising, banks could face trouble.

Fed's Kaplan Sees Two More Rate Increases This Year

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said his baseline scenario for U.S. central-bank action this year remains three interest-rate raises, including the increase already done in March.

Fed's Rosengren Warns Commercial Real Estate Sector Needs Watching

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren renewed on Tuesday his warning that a very strong commercial real-estate sector could represent a significant risk to the economy if some negative shock were to arise.

Banks Shouldn't Leave Ethical Issues to Compliance Officials: Fed Lawyer

A surfeit of rules inside financial institutions can make employees feel like ethical judgment has been outsourced to company lawyers and they are less accountable for their own business decisions, the New York Fed's top lawyer warned.

Germany Posts Record Current-Account Surplus in March

Germany posted a record current-account surplus in March, a development that is likely to intensify international criticism of its economic policies for depending too heavily on exports to drive growth.

Ex-SEC Accountant Settles Claims of Illicit Options Trading at Work

A former staff accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission agreed to pay $108,600 to settle claims that he made more than 100 illicit options trades while working for the regulator and then lied to investigators about his activity.

South Carolina Ready to Become Latest State to Raise Gasoline Tax

South Carolina is poised to raise its gasoline tax for the first time in 30 years, joining Tennessee and other GOP-led states in touching what was formerly a third rail in politics.

S&P 500 Turns Down

The S&P 500 edged lower, weighed down by declines in shares of energy companies.

Oil Falls Again as Oversupply Jitters Persist

Crude futures slid with a slate of factors including a rising dollar, momentum trades and skepticism about OPEC's influence continuing to batter oil.

