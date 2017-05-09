Stocks Lifted by Upbeat Earnings and More Stable Commodity Prices

Continue Reading Below

Global stocks were mostly firmer Tuesday, bolstered by steadying commodity prices and upbeat earnings reports.

Investors Lighten Up on U.S. Stocks, Betting on Europe

Investors are pulling money out of the U.S. stock market at one of the highest rates in years, moving billions of dollars to other markets and scaling back a long-held bet that U.S. growth would bring superior returns.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Unemployment Improves More in "Red" States

Oil Holds Above Five-Month Low on Outlook for Production Cuts

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Crude futures rose, hovering above a five-month low, as investors bet on more production cuts by major producers, in the hope that global stockpiles will be reduced.

Investor Anxiety Drops to New Low

Investors are as sanguine about the stock market as they have been in almost a quarter of a century, according to one indicator, despite months of global political turmoil, showing comfort in strong corporate earnings and signs that the jobs market is humming.

Macron's Brand New Party Shoots for Parliament Takeover

After winning his bid to lead France, Emmanuel Macron got to work Monday on his next challenge: winning control of its parliament.

Australia Splashes Out on Infrastructure to Buoy Growth

Australia is planning $56 billion in infrastructure spending, on projects including a new airport for Sydney and a 1,000-mile high-speed rail corridor, as the government seeks to extend the world's longest continuous growth streak.

U.S. Small-Business Confidence Dragged by Health-Care Concerns

Small-business owners' confidence about their economic situation declined in April.

BOJ's Kuroda: Not Ruling Out Additional Monetary Easing

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said that he would act "quickly" to expand stimulus measures if inflation loses traction, although he noted that no additional steps are needed for now.

Japan Overall Wages Decline First Time Since Last May

Japanese overall wages fell in March from a year earlier, declining for the first time in 10 months as full-time workers' wages, overtime pay and bonuses dropped, government data showed Tuesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)