Stocks Gain as Investors Get Risk Appetite Back

European stocks inched higher in early trading, bolstered by late gains on Wall Street and a stabilization in commodity prices.

Oil Holds Above Five-Month Low on Outlook for Production Cuts

Crude futures rose, hovering above a five-month low, as investors bet on more production cuts by major producers, in the hope that global stockpiles will be reduced.

U.S. Small-Business Confidence Dragged by Health-Care Concerns

Small-business owners' confidence about their economic situation declined in April.

BOJ's Kuroda: Not Ruling Out Additional Monetary Easing

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said that he would act "quickly" to expand stimulus measures if inflation loses traction, although he noted that no additional steps are needed for now.

Japan Overall Wages Decline First Time Since Last May

Japanese overall wages fell in March from a year earlier, declining for the first time in 10 months as full-time workers' wages, overtime pay and bonuses dropped, government data showed Tuesday.

BOJ's Kuroda Evokes Latin America Crisis to Warn About Dollar Debt

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said rising U.S. interest rates could undermine emerging economies saddled with dollar-denominated debt, citing a crisis that engulfed Latin America in the 1980s.

China's Insurance Regulator Vows to Step Up Scrutiny

China's insurance regulator vowed to investigate illegal activity and increase scrutiny of insurers' investments, just days after announcing disciplinary measures against Anbang Life Insurance for illegal investment products.

Banks Want Mnuchin to Intervene in Fight Over New Loan Rule

Banks are trying to enlist the Trump administration to fight a new accounting rule requiring them to book losses on soured loans more quickly, potentially setting the stage for a clash between the Treasury Department and the SEC.

Fed to Conduct Reverse Repo Tests With Mortgage Bonds as Collateral

The New York Fed plans to conduct four small-value operations this month in the obscure but critical market for repurchase agreements, including one for overnight "reverse repos" that will use mortgage bonds from its portfolio as collateral for the first time since 2013.

Investor Anxiety Drops to New Low

Investors are as sanguine about the stock market as they have been in almost a quarter of a century, according to one indicator, despite months of global political turmoil, showing comfort in strong corporate earnings and signs that the jobs market is humming.

