Disney's ESPN Looks to an Online Future, as Cable Subscribers Decline

Faced with ongoing subscriber and viewership losses, Walt Disney Co.'s ESPN is planning to launch digital subscription services focused on particular sports, teams and regions.

Ford's Board Turns Up Heat on CEO

Ford Motor Co.'s board of directors is extending its scheduled meetings this week so it can press Chief Executive Mark Fields to clarify his strategy as the company's stock price languishes and its U.S. market share recedes.

News Corp Beats Revenue Estimates

News Corp narrowed its losses in the quarter ended March, driven by digital subscriber growth at The Wall Street Journal, cost cuts and the strong performance of the in-store marketing and coupon business. The company also reported a 5% gain in revenue to $1.98 billion.

U.S. Asks Wal-Mart to Pay $300 Million to Settle Bribery Probe

U.S. authorities have asked Wal-Mart Stores to pay $300 million to settle a five-year investigation into foreign bribery, according to a person familiar with the talks, a penalty far less than what the Obama administration had sought.

Appeals Court Vacates Ruling That Declared AIG Bailout Unlawful

A federal appeals court on Tuesday vacated a lower court's ruling that the 2008 federal bailout of American International Group Inc. was unlawful.

Coke's New CEO to Staff: Make Mistakes

Coca-Cola's new CEO James Quincey wants the company to shake off a culture of cautiousness that has dogged it for more than a century, stressing the importance of taking risks at an existential moment for the beverage giant.

Amazon Unveils Echo Show Capable of Video Calling

Amazon.com Inc. on Tuesday unveiled a new Echo speaker with a screen that will incorporate video-calling capabilities, keeping the online retailer one step ahead of technology rivals in seeking to control smart homes.

Toshiba Partners Brace for Possible Bankruptcy Filing

Toshiba's business partners are preparing for a scenario in which the company seeks to reorganize under Japanese bankruptcy laws, with consequences for the global nuclear-power and electronics industries.

Hertz Shares Plunge on Wide Earnings Miss

Hertz shares plunged after the rental-car company reported a far larger loss than expected, raising concerns about its turnaround efforts.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Care Capital Properties Merge

Health-care real estate landlords Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and Care Capital Properties are merging to form a $7.4 billion company that would create a more diversified real-estate investment trust with better access to debt markets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)