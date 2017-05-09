How Four Companies Evaluate Employees Year-Round

Lyft

Ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. uses a program that monitors workers' calendars for meetings with other employees. Roughly once a week, employees receive a prompt asking for their feedback on a fellow meeting attendee. Employees aren't queried on the same colleague more than once every six weeks. The system asks employees to indicate whether a co-worker was "rocking it" or "getting there" on specific skills.

Lumeris Healthcare

Employees at Lumeris Healthcare Outcomes LLC set quarterly objectives with goal-tracking software from BetterWorks, and those goals are visible to their co-workers. The program features an image of a tree, which flourishes when workers update the system on their goals, and dies if they fail to check in. In quarterly meetings with bosses, employees evaluate their work and look ahead.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. developed a system that enables employees to request feedback about their own work on a recent project via smartphone or computer. Managers also can solicit feedback about an employee from his or her peers. In addition, employees can contribute unsolicited feedback for colleagues.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

At the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, employees send managers requests to evaluate them via quick "snapshots." Managers fill out the online surveys, dragging a bar to show where employees stack up on characteristics like technical capabilities and business acumen.

