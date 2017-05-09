Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, organic growth in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 11.
Continue Reading Below
===
. Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Sales 5,044 +13% 11 4,456
Organic Growth 3.3 -- 4 2.9
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
EBIT Adjusted 842 +12% 7 751
Net Income Attributable 515 -2% 1 525
Earnings Per Share Adjusted 1.42 +12% 8 1.27
Dividend Per Share - Prefered 1.81 +12% 19 1.62
Target Price 124.38 22
===
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/voi
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 09, 2017 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT)