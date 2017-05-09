On Our Radar

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, organic growth in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 11.

Continue Reading Below

===

. Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Sales 5,044 +13% 11 4,456

Organic Growth 3.3 -- 4 2.9

Continue Reading Below

EBIT Adjusted 842 +12% 7 751

Net Income Attributable 515 -2% 1 525

Earnings Per Share Adjusted 1.42 +12% 8 1.27

Dividend Per Share - Prefered 1.81 +12% 19 1.62

Target Price 124.38 22

===

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.

DJG/voi

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2017 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT)