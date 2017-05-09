Deutsche Post AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) first-quarter results
(figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 11.
Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Revenues 14,586 +5% 5 13,872
EBIT 912 +5% 5 873
Net Income Attributable 668 +5% 5 639
Basic Earnings Per Share 0.52 -2% 4 0,53
Revenue Post-eCommerce-Parcel 4,386 +4% 6 4,201
Revenue Express 3,442 +6% 6 3,251
Revenue Forwarding/Freight 3,450 +4% 6 3,327
Revenue Supply Chain 3,458 +2% 6 3,393
EBIT Post-eCommerce-Parcel 456 +11% 6 412
EBIT Express 383 +7% 6 357
EBIT Forwarding/Freight 54 +6% 5 51
EBIT Supply Chain 100 -22% 5 127
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 09, 2017 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT)