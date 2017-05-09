On Our Radar

Deutsche Post AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) first-quarter results

(figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 11.

Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Revenues 14,586 +5% 5 13,872

EBIT 912 +5% 5 873

Net Income Attributable 668 +5% 5 639

Basic Earnings Per Share 0.52 -2% 4 0,53

Revenue Post-eCommerce-Parcel 4,386 +4% 6 4,201

Revenue Express 3,442 +6% 6 3,251

Revenue Forwarding/Freight 3,450 +4% 6 3,327

Revenue Supply Chain 3,458 +2% 6 3,393

EBIT Post-eCommerce-Parcel 456 +11% 6 412

EBIT Express 383 +7% 6 357

EBIT Forwarding/Freight 54 +6% 5 51

EBIT Supply Chain 100 -22% 5 127

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

