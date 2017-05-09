China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, May 9 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 750,602 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 13,050 13,200 12,950 13,085 13,255 -170 2,350 17,064
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jun-17 13,015 13,240 13,015 13,165 13,275 -110 6 262
Jul-17 - - - 13,425 13,500 -75 0 112
Aug-17 13,530 13,620 13,410 13,520 13,705 -185 6 70
Sep-17 13,560 13,710 13,410 13,560 13,735 -175 719,780 365,416
Oct-17 13,595 13,775 13,560 13,610 13,800 -190 28 130
Nov-17 13,675 13,800 13,555 13,630 13,835 -205 96 2,018
Jan-18 15,670 15,670 15,340 15,530 15,770 -240 28,312 37,796
Mar-18 15,585 15,830 15,535 15,655 15,945 -290 16 80
Apr-18 15,875 16,130 15,830 15,930 16,130 -200 8 16
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 09, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)