What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Macron was elected president of France with 66.1% of the vote, defeating rival Le Pen. The 39-year-old campaigned on promises to reform France's economy and stem a tide of nationalism.

A North Korean and a Chinese firm have had a joint venture since 2008, showing how easily Pyongyang has skirted sanctions.

North Korea detained another U.S. citizen tied to a Christian-backed school.

A property firm owned by Kushner's family is targeting wealthy Chinese to invest in a New Jersey project for the chance to secure a visa.

The Pentagon has backed a plan to invest nearly $8 billion to bulk up the U.S.'s Asia-Pacific presence.

The White House is hoping insurance-market woes can help the GOP health-care bill win Senate passage.

Yates is set to testify before a Senate panel probing alleged Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Boko Haram freed 82 of the nearly 300 Nigerian schoolgirls it seized in exchange for militants.

The U.S. military said a joint U.S.-Afghan raid killed Islamic State's leader in Afghanistan.

May 08, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)