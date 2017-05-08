What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

IPOs have rebounded this year as stocks soar, but some big-name startups are waiting to see if public markets can match private valuations.

Sinclair is close to buying Tribune for nearly $4 billion, a deal that would join two of the top operators of local TV stations.

Comcast and Charter are striking a wireless deal, as the cable giants seek a piece of the cutthroat business.

Trading firms are exiting the U.S. options market as volumes fall and costs rise, draining liquidity.

Buffett has installed new CEOs at Berkshire units, but offered no new clues about who would succeed him.

VW's head said new SUVs and electric cars will help its unprofitable U.S. unit break even by 2020.

Indian outsourcing firms are applying for fewer U.S. work visas as Trump tightens immigration curbs.

The euro hit a seven-month high against the dollar on Macron's win.

China said its foreign-currency reserves rose for a third month in April, on the back of a less bullish U.S. dollar.

China's exports increased for a second straight month in April, up 8% from a year earlier.

