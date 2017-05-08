USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Progress-May 8

For the week ended May 7, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
05/07 04/30 2016 Avg 05/07 04/30 2016 Avg
Idaho 58 49 89 91 32 21 67 61
Minn 65 21 84 58 16 5 45 37
Mont 46 33 75 62 18 6 32 22
ND 45 18 65 49 11 2 25 20
SD 94 84 90 81 71 49 72 51
Wash 72 49 87 91 46 11 72 69
6-state
avg 54 31 74 60 21 9 37 29
