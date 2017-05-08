Watch: Former Acting Attorney General Yates Testifies on Trump/Russia

USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Progress-May 8

For the week ended May 7, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted-- --Emerged--

05/07 04/30 2016 Avg 05/07 04/30 2016 Avg

Idaho 58 49 89 91 32 21 67 61

Minn 65 21 84 58 16 5 45 37

Mont 46 33 75 62 18 6 32 22

ND 45 18 65 49 11 2 25 20

SD 94 84 90 81 71 49 72 51

Wash 72 49 87 91 46 11 72 69

6-state

avg 54 31 74 60 21 9 37 29

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2017 16:18 ET (20:18 GMT)