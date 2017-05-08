Watch: Former Acting Attorney General Yates Testifies on Trump/Russia

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-May 8

For the week ended May 7, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted--

05/07 04/30 2016 Avg

Ark 50 45 46 38

Ill 14 13 18 16

Ind 19 16 10 17

Iowa 9 2 26 14

Ks 4 2 5 9

Ky 10 6 14 12

La 76 66 43 55

Mich 1 1 6 11

Minn 4 0 40 24

Miss 74 69 55 51

Mo 9 5 21 12

Nebr 13 8 11 18

NC 8 5 9 8

ND 4 0 22 12

Ohio 16 14 8 14

SD 5 2 9 10

Tenn 8 6 21 14

Wis 2 0 16 8

18-state

avg 14 10 21 17

May 08, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)