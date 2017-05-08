USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-May 8

For the week ended May 7, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted--
05/07 04/30 2016 Avg
Ark 50 45 46 38
Ill 14 13 18 16
Ind 19 16 10 17
Iowa 9 2 26 14
Ks 4 2 5 9
Ky 10 6 14 12
La 76 66 43 55
Mich 1 1 6 11
Minn 4 0 40 24
Miss 74 69 55 51
Mo 9 5 21 12
Nebr 13 8 11 18
NC 8 5 9 8
ND 4 0 22 12
Ohio 16 14 8 14
SD 5 2 9 10
Tenn 8 6 21 14
Wis 2 0 16 8
18-state
avg 14 10 21 17
