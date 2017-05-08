USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-May 8

For the week ended May 7, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
05/07 04/30 2016 Avg 05/07 04/30 2016 Avg
Colo 29 16 34 39 3 0 1 5
Ill 65 63 76 63 29 20 43 32
Ind 51 45 37 43 18 10 13 16
Iowa 52 28 77 55 7 1 25 15
Kans 45 38 61 56 20 12 36 28
Ky 50 42 73 59 33 24 46 35
Mich 10 5 17 27 0 0 2 4
Minn 35 12 85 55 1 0 22 13
Mo 77 67 93 69 42 30 73 44
Nebr 48 34 49 55 10 3 14 15
NC 88 79 87 87 78 54 64 68
ND 23 3 46 34 0 0 4 3
Ohio 46 42 30 38 12 5 10 9
Pa 26 9 38 31 9 2 11 6
SD 32 7 35 43 1 0 3 7
Tenn 77 66 88 78 61 40 66 53
Tex 77 71 69 73 67 64 56 61
Wis 15 5 51 32 0 0 5 2
18-state
avg 47 34 61 52 15 9 25 19
