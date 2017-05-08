Watch: Former Acting Attorney General Yates Testifies on Trump/Russia

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-May 8

For the week ended May 7, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted-- --Emerged--

05/07 04/30 2016 Avg 05/07 04/30 2016 Avg

Colo 29 16 34 39 3 0 1 5

Ill 65 63 76 63 29 20 43 32

Ind 51 45 37 43 18 10 13 16

Iowa 52 28 77 55 7 1 25 15

Kans 45 38 61 56 20 12 36 28

Ky 50 42 73 59 33 24 46 35

Mich 10 5 17 27 0 0 2 4

Minn 35 12 85 55 1 0 22 13

Mo 77 67 93 69 42 30 73 44

Nebr 48 34 49 55 10 3 14 15

NC 88 79 87 87 78 54 64 68

ND 23 3 46 34 0 0 4 3

Ohio 46 42 30 38 12 5 10 9

Pa 26 9 38 31 9 2 11 6

SD 32 7 35 43 1 0 3 7

Tenn 77 66 88 78 61 40 66 53

Tex 77 71 69 73 67 64 56 61

Wis 15 5 51 32 0 0 5 2

18-state

avg 47 34 61 52 15 9 25 19

May 08, 2017 16:18 ET (20:18 GMT)