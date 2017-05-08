USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - May 8

LR_GR410
Continue Reading Below
Little Rock, AR Mon May 08, 2017 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran,
Millfeed and rice hulls steady. NASS crop progress report shows rice planted in
AR 92%, LA 96%, MS 84%, MO 68% and TX 82%. Rice emerged in AR 77%, LA 93%, MS
70%, MO 54% and TX 76%.
In California, medium grain milled rice steady. Second heads and Brewers
steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls steady. NASS crop progress
report shows rice planted as 3% which is below the 5 year average.
CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 8th, Jly 17 closed .08 higher at 9.945;
Sep 17 closed .08 higher at 10.20. US dollar index on Monday settled at 99.16.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 19.50-21.00 20.50-22.75 22.00 -----
Long brown 21.50-22.50 24.75 NA -----
Medium white 21.50-22.00 ----- 22.00 25.00-28.00
Medium brown 22.50 ----- NA 26.00-29.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 21.50-22.50 27.00 ----- -----
Second heads 15.00-15.75 14.00 14.00-14.75 11.00-12.00
Brewers 13.50-15.00 12.25-13.00 12.50-13.50 8.00-11.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 55.00-70.00 60.00-70.00 60.00-70.00 105.00-115.00
Rice millfeed 40.00 30.00-35.00 40.00-45.00 -----
Rice hulls(ground) 5.00 5.00 5.00 NA
Rice hulls(whole) 10.00 0.00-5.00
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 08, 2017 18:57 ET (22:57 GMT)