S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2398.30 - - lifetime high

2398.30 - - previous day's high

2397.70 -- previous day's close

2397.37 -- second pivot point resistance

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2391.33 -- first pivot point resistance

2387.75 - - 4-day moving average

2385.90 - - 9-day moving average

2379.40 - - previous day's low

2378.43 - - first pivot point support

2371.57 - - second pivot point support

2365.40 - - 18-day moving average

2324.10 - - previous month's low

2319.61 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

65.82 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 5

61.04 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 4

60.53 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 3

61.48 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 2

62.11 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 1

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5652.17 - - second pivot point resistance

5649.50 - - lifetime high

5649.50 - previous day's high

5648.25 - - previous day's close

5640.08 - - first pivot point resistance

5612.50 - - previous day's low

5609.83 - - first pivot point support

5599.00 - - previous month's high

5599.08 - - 9-day moving average

5591.67 - - second pivot point support

5505.08 - - 18-day moving average

5347.50 - - previous month's low

4162.50 - - lifetime low

74.99 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 5

73.23 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 4

72.32 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 3

74.51 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 2

76.53 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 1

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)