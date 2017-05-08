S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
Continue Reading Below
2398.30 - - lifetime high
2398.30 - - previous day's high
2397.70 -- previous day's close
2397.37 -- second pivot point resistance
2394.50 -- previous month's high
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
2391.33 -- first pivot point resistance
2387.75 - - 4-day moving average
2385.90 - - 9-day moving average
2379.40 - - previous day's low
2378.43 - - first pivot point support
2371.57 - - second pivot point support
2365.40 - - 18-day moving average
2324.10 - - previous month's low
2319.61 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
65.82 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 5
61.04 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 4
60.53 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 3
61.48 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 2
62.11 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 1
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5652.17 - - second pivot point resistance
5649.50 - - lifetime high
5649.50 - previous day's high
5648.25 - - previous day's close
5640.08 - - first pivot point resistance
5612.50 - - previous day's low
5609.83 - - first pivot point support
5599.00 - - previous month's high
5599.08 - - 9-day moving average
5591.67 - - second pivot point support
5505.08 - - 18-day moving average
5347.50 - - previous month's low
4162.50 - - lifetime low
74.99 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 5
73.23 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 4
72.32 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 3
74.51 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 2
76.53 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 1
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 08, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)