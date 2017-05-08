Stocks Pull Back Along With Metals Prices

U.S. stocks slipped as declining prices for industrial metals weighed on materials shares. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% after briefly touching an intraday record.

Macron Victory Eases Path for Stronger Euro

As political risks to the euro wane, analysts now expect the currency to follow eurozone economic growth higher, leaving a long period of weakness behind it.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rises to 132.64

A basket of U.S. employment indicators increased in April, suggesting employers are adding jobs at an accelerating pace.

Fed's Mester Calls for More Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester called for additional central bank rate rises and added the U.S. central bank can likely act to start shrinking the size of its massive holdings of cash and bonds later this year.

Fed's Bullard Says Current Fed Short-Term Target at Correct Level

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard reiterated Monday his belief that the U.S. central bank has short-term interest rates where they need to be.

Canadian Housing Starts Fell in April

Canadian housing starts declined in April after hitting a near decade-high in the previous month, although remaining at elevated levels due to tight conditions in the Toronto-area resale market.

Oil Prices Turn Lower Amid Supply Concerns

Crude futures turned lower Monday, succumbing to pressure from waning faith that major producers will be successful in their bid to reduce high global inventories.

Oil Investors Cut Their Bets on Higher Oil Prices

Investors cut their bullish bets on the oil price to the lowest level since OPEC reached a deal to cut output last year, amid continued doubts about the effectiveness of that agreement.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The ECB Is Running out of Excuses to Keep QE Going

Global Economy Week Ahead: China CPI, Bank of England Meeting, U.S. Retail Sales

This week, the Bank of England will announce an interest-rate policy decision, and data on Chinese inflation and U.S. retail sales will be released.

