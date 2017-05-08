European Markets Creep Lower After Macron Victory

Continue Reading Below

Investors sold European stocks and currencies, brushing off Emmanuel Macron's widely anticipated victory in French elections.

Fed's Bullard Says Current Fed Short-Term Target at Correct Level

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard reiterated Monday his belief that the U.S. central bank has short-term interest rates where they need to be.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The ECB Is Running out of Excuses to Keep QE Going

Global Economy Week Ahead: China CPI, Bank of England Meeting, U.S. Retail Sales

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This week, the Bank of England will announce an interest-rate policy decision, and data on Chinese inflation and U.S. retail sales will be released.

Oil Investors Cut Their Bets on Higher Oil Prices

Investors cut their bullish bets on the oil price to the lowest level since OPEC reached a deal to cut output last year, amid continued doubts about the effectiveness of that agreement.

Oil Prices Ease Despite Hopes OPEC Will Extend Production Cuts

Crude futures edged lower following sharp declines last week despite expectations that major producers will cut their supplies for longer in a bid to reduce high global inventories.

As IPOs Pick Up, Big Startups Hold Out

The market for IPOs is rebounding, but high-profile startups like Uber and Airbnb are hanging back amid concerns their companies would be valued at less than private fundraising rounds.

Euro Bolstered as Focus Turns to Growth

The euro touched a seven-month high in a short-lived rally against the dollar after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidency, a victory that bolsters the currency as political concerns fade and investors focus on the eurozone's economic recovery.

China's Trade Surplus Increases in April

China's trade surplus widened in April, though both exports and imports grew less than expected amid signs that global trade momentum may be slipping.

Macron's Win in France Offers a Reprieve for Europe's Single Currency

While Marine Le Pen never offered a plausible path out of the euro and the EU, her critique of both was sound. Emmanuel Macron, the apparent winner of the French election, now has five years to prove her wrong, writes Greg Ip.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)