Macron Win Bolsters Asia Stocks, But China Falls on Regulation Worries

Continue Reading Below

Stock markets started the trading week strong in Asia, after the pro-European Union candidate Emmanuel Macron won the race to be the next president of France.

Global Economy Week Ahead: China CPI, Bank of England Meeting, U.S. Retail Sales

This week, the Bank of England will announce an interest-rate policy decision, and data on Chinese inflation and U.S. retail sales will be released.

Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Confident Production Cuts Will Be Extended

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said Monday that he was confident production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be extended.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China's Exports Rise 8.0% in April

China's exports rose for a second straight month in April, as external demand for goods from the world's second-largest economy continued to improve.

Euro Gains, Leaving Political Concerns Behind to Focus on Growth

The euro rose to a seven-month high against the dollar after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidency on Sunday, a victory that should continue to boost the currency as political concerns fade and investors focus on the eurozone's economic recovery.

Macron's Win in France Offers a Reprieve for Europe's Single Currency

While Marine Le Pen never offered a plausible path out of the euro and the EU, her critique of both was sound. Emmanuel Macron, the apparent winner of the French election, now has five years to prove her wrong, writes Greg Ip.

Trump's Fiscal Plans, Fed's Asset Unwinding Could Fuel Rate Rise

Two of the most powerful economic forces in Washington could be aligning in coming years to put considerable upward pressure on long-term interest rates.

As IPOs Pick Up, Big Startups Hold Out

The market for IPOs is rebounding, but high-profile startups like Uber and Airbnb are hanging back amid concerns their companies would be valued at less than private fundraising rounds.

China Forex Reserves Swell to $3.03 Trillion, Beating Forecasts

China's foreign-currency hoard rose for the third straight month in April, thanks to the yuan's recent stability against the dollar, central-bank data showed.

Bank Indonesia Closely Watching Rising Rupiah's Impact on Exports

Bank Indonesia is keeping a close eye on the impact of the rupiah's current appreciation against the dollar on exports, a central banker said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)