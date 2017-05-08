Latest on Oil

Crude futures edged lower following sharp declines last week despite expectations that major producers will cut their supplies for longer in a bid to reduce high global inventories.

Oil Investors Cut Their Bets on Higher Oil Prices

Investors cut their bullish bets on the oil price to the lowest level since OPEC reached a deal to cut output last year, amid continued doubts about the effectiveness of that agreement.

Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Confident Production Cuts Will Be Extended

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said Monday that he was confident production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be extended.

Despite Sanctions, Russia's Oil Industry Powers On

Exxon Mobil is suffering from sanctions on Russia. The same can't be said for other big Western energy companies, or for Russia's oil production.

What Selloff? Wall Street Still Bullish on Oil After Plunge

Wall Street analysts are keeping their bullish forecasts for oil prices, despite a 13% plunge in crude over the past three weeks.

Oil-Plunge Explanation Isn't That Scary

After six exuberant months, oil and commodities markets have awakened to the realization that neither China's big stimulus nor Trump's election is a game changer. But that doesn't signal the collapse of global growth.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 6

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose six to 703 in the past week. Oil-rig count typically is viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector.

VW Diesel Cars Caught in Emissions Scandal Begin Flying Off Lots

Volkswagen's TDI diesel cars are back on sale in the U.S. after being yanked from the market 18 months ago over emissions issues, sparking a race among buyers for the extremely limited supply.

Blank Check Debuts on Big Board After NYSE Eases Rules

Blank-check listings-by companies with no assets that are raising cash for acquisitions-have become an increasingly important part of the initial public offering market, and NYSE is getting in on the action.

Vestas Earnings Beat Forecasts

Danish wind-turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems reported a forecast-beating rise in first-quarter net profit following strong sales in the U.S., Germany and China and said it is backing its full-year guidance.

Big Oil Gets In Early on Argentina Shale

Shell, Exxon Mobil and other oil companies are making another go at taking the shale industry global, and starting their grand experiment in Argentina.

May 08, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)