Sinclair Broadcast to Buy Tribune Media for $3.9 Billion

TV station owner Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. said Monday it is acquiring Tribune Media Co. for $3.9 billion, combining two of the nation's biggest operators of local television stations.

Coach to Buy Rival Kate Spade for $2.4 Billion

Coach agreed to buy fellow handbag retailer Kate Spade for about $2.4 billion as the purse maker seeks to tap younger consumers when growth in the handbag market has stalled.

Goldman Makes Biggest Investment Bank Leadership Changes in Decade

Goldman Sachs is making the biggest changes in a decade to the leaders atop its investment-banking division, which advises companies on mergers and capital raises.

Microsoft Cortana-Powered Speaker Challenges Amazon's Echo With Skype Calls

Microsoft Corp. is hoping to challenge Amazon.com Inc.'s Echo smart speaker for a spot on the kitchen counter with a device from Samsung Electronics Co. that can make phone calls.

Restaurant Slowdown Slices Tyson's Earnings

Slower restaurant sales are making it harder for Tyson Foods to sell pizza toppings and processed meats, sending earnings in the meat giant's prepared foods division down 29% in the most recent quarter.

Parexel International Explores Sale

Drug-research services provider Parexel International Corp. is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Renaissance Dissident Sues Robert Mercer for Wrongful Discharge

Former Renaissance Technologies executive David Magerman has sued the hedge fund's co-chief executive officer Robert Mercer for wrongful discharge.

Pension Fund Withholds Support of Bombardier Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin's Re-election

Quebec's big pension fund is opposing the re-election of Bombardier Inc. executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin, signaling a new level of investor activism at the ailing aerospace company controlled for decades by Mr. Beaudoin's family.

On Deck Capital to Focus on Turning a Profit

On Deck Capital Inc. said Monday it is throttling back its growth plans and cutting more jobs as the lender tries to post profits in the second half of 2017.

Fairfax Reviewing TPG-Led Consortium Takeover Offer

Fairfax Media, which owns newspaper titles including the Age and the Australian Financial Review, said Monday it is reviewing a takeover offer from private-equity firm TPG Group and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

