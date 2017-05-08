Sinclair Broadcast to Buy Tribune Media for $3.9 Billion

TV station owner Sinclair Broadcast Group said it would buy Tribune Media for about $3.9 billion, combining two of the nation's biggest operators of local television stations.

Coach to Buy Rival Kate Spade for $2.4 Billion

Coach agreed to buy fellow handbag retailer Kate Spade for about $2.4 billion as the purse maker seeks to tap younger consumers when growth in the handbag market has stalled.

Tyson's Profit Hit as Plant Fires Hurt Operations

Tyson Foods said earnings fell as fires in its chicken plants ate away at margins.

Goldman Makes Biggest Investment Bank Leadership Changes in Decade

Goldman Sachs is making the biggest changes in a decade to the leaders atop its investment-banking division, which advises companies on mergers and capital raises.

Fairfax Reviewing TPG-Led Consortium Takeover Offer

Fairfax Media, which owns newspaper titles including the Age and the Australian Financial Review, said Monday it is reviewing a takeover offer from private-equity firm TPG Group and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

Snapchat Leaves It to Rivals to Connect the Developing World

Snapchat has largely ignored emerging-market economies in favor of North America and Europe, where the big ad dollars are, a strategy that will be tested when Snap Inc. reports its first quarterly earnings since its IPO.

Facebook Fake-News Fight Moves to U.K. Elections

Facebook ran advertisements in major British newspapers that advised on how to spot false news stories ahead of June's U.K. elections.

PTC Expects Net Price of $35,000 Annually Per Patient for Emflaza

PTC Therapeutics said on Monday that it would receive a net price of $35,000 annually per patient for Emflaza, the muscular dystrophy drug it acquired from Marathon Pharmaceuticals last month.

Comcast, Charter Strike Wireless Partnership

Comcast and Charter Communications have struck a wireless partnership as the cable giants look to get a piece of the cutthroat business.

Buffett Isn't Retiring, but Some of His Lieutenants Are

Warren Buffett is quietly installing a new set of leaders throughout Berkshire Hathaway.

May 08, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)