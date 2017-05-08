Sinclair Broadcast to Buy Tribune Media for $3.9 Billion

TV station owner Sinclair Broadcast Group said it would buy Tribune Media for about $3.9 billion, combining two of the nation's biggest operators of local television stations.

Coach to Buy Kate Spade for $2.4 Billion

Coach agreed to buy fellow handbag retailer Kate Spade for about $2.4 billion as the brands search for reinvigorated growth.

Tyson's Profit Hit as Plant Fires Hurt Operations

Tyson Foods said earnings fell as fires in its chicken plants ate away at margins.

Goldman Makes Biggest Investment Bank Leadership Changes in Decade

Goldman Sachs Group is making the biggest changes in a decade to the leaders atop its investment-banking division, which advises companies on mergers and capital raises.

Facebook Fake-News Fight Moves to U.K. Elections

Facebook ran advertisements in major British newspapers that advised on how to spot false news stories ahead of June's U.K. elections.

PTC Expects Net Price of $35,000 Annually Per Patient for Emflaza

PTC Therapeutics said on Monday that it would receive a net price of $35,000 annually per patient for Emflaza, the muscular dystrophy drug it acquired from Marathon Pharmaceuticals last month.

Comcast, Charter Strike Wireless Partnership

Comcast and Charter Communications have struck a wireless partnership as the cable giants look to get a piece of the cutthroat business.

Buffett Isn't Retiring, but Some of His Lieutenants Are

Warren Buffett is quietly installing a new set of leaders throughout Berkshire Hathaway.

TPG's Offer for Fairfax Not Yet Fit to Print

TPG Group-led consortium's $1.6 billion bid for one of Australia's leading media companies could fall short.

Disney Investors Await Update on TV Business

Walt Disney investors will be paying more attention than ever to the media giant's huge but challenged television business as the company reports quarterly results Tuesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)