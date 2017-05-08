Live: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Takes Questions from the Media

LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends Slightly Higher As Traders Largely Shrug At Macron's Win

By Carla Mozee and Victor Reklaitis, MarketWatch Features Dow Jones Newswires

Miners fall after downbeat China trade figures

U.K. stocks eked out a slight gain Monday, even as mining shares slumped, as European equities took a breather after French voters elected market-friendly centrist Emmanuel Macron as their next president.

The FTSE 100 index inched up by less than 0.1% to finish at 7,300.86 after dipping in and out of negative territory during the session.

Continental markets, including France's CAC 40 , closed lower (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/european-stocks-pull-back-from-21-month-high-after-macron-wins-french-election-2017-05-08). The moves came after Macron, as widely expected, defeated far-right euroskeptic Marine Le Pen to win the French presidential election (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/macron-handily-wins-french-presidential-electionan-upbeat-outcome-for-wall-street-2017-05-07).

"Much was priced into markets before the event, but we remain positive on a medium-term view," wrote Jaisal Pastakia, investment manager at Heartwood Investment Management, in a note.

Read:Why the Macron-inspired rally for global markets is fizzling (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/heres-why-the-macron-inspired-rally-for-global-markets-is-fizzling-2017-05-08)

And see:Investors are breathing a sigh of relief over France, for now (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/investors-are-breathing-a-sigh-of-relief-over-france-for-now-2017-05-07)

"Of course, questions remain around what Macron can actually achieve over the longer term. A lot will depend on the outcome of the parliamentary elections in June and the mandate he can secure. The risk is France gets a fragmented parliament," Pastsakia added.

The French parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on June 11 and 18.

The London benchmark finished last week up by 1.3%. It gained 0.7% on Friday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oils-comeback-helps-lift-ftse-100-ahead-of-us-jobs-report-2017-05-05), rising alongside European equities , which closed at a 21-month high.

Check out:Macron's toughest task -- keep the EU from collapsing (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/macron-the-redeemers-toughest-task-keep-the-european-union-from-collapsing-2017-05-07)

Miners slide:A disappointing trade update from China (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-trade-surplus-widens-as-momentum-slips-2017-05-08) weighed on London-listed mining shares. The sector is sensitive to economic data from China, which is a major buyer of industrial and precious metals.

Chinese exports in April rose 8%, short of the 10% increase expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Imports climbed 11.9%, also below forecasts, after a 20.3% rise in March. China's trade surplus increased to $38.05 billion, from $23.93 billion the previous month.

In the mining group, shares of Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) fell 2%, Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) (RIO) (RIO) declined 1.5%, and Fresnillo PLC (FRES.LN) pulled back by 1.3%.

Stock movers: Centrica PLC (CNA.LN) gained 1.9% as the British Gas parent said it will report 2017 results in line with its previous guidance (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/centrica-backs-2017-guidance-including-job-cuts-2017-05-08), including further 250 million pounds ($313.8 million) of cost-savings and cuts of 1,500 jobs.

"It was a surprise to hear Centrica reiterating it will meet 2017 targets, despite less energy use in the milder British winter and heading into what looks like a period of more hostile government policy," said Jasper Lawler, senior market analyst at London Capital Group, in a note.

Advancers in the FTSE 100 also included real estate investment trusts Land Securities PLC (LAND.LN) and Intu Properties PLC (INTU.LN) , up 1.7% and 2.2%, respectively.

The pound was buying $1.2938, down from $1.2981 late Friday in New York. Sterling is approaching $1.30, where it hasn't traded since September, according to FactSet data.

The euro was off 0.3% against the pound, at 84.45 pence.

