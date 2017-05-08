Jump in Retail Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Apr 104.5 (6) 104.7
1000 Wholesale Inventories Mar -0.1% (10) +0.4%
1000 Job Openings & Mar 5.7M (4) 5.7M
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Labor Turnover
Wednesday 0830 Import Prices Apr +0.1% (11) -0.2%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Apr +$189B (4) +$106B*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 6 244K (18) 238K
0830 Producer Price Index Apr +0.2% (20) -0.1%
-- ex food & energy Apr +0.2% (18) +0.0%
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Apr +0.5% (24) -0.2%
-- ex autos Apr +0.5% (24) +0.0%
0830 Consumer Price Index Apr +0.2% (25) -0.3%
-- ex food & energy Apr +0.2% (25) -0.1%
1000 Business Inventories Mar +0.1% (14) +0.3%
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 97.1 (20) 97.0**
(Preliminary)
*April 2016 Reading
**End-April Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 08, 2017 14:08 ET (18:08 GMT)