Consumer Company Shares Up On Deal Activity - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid deal activity. Shares of Kate Spade rallied after rival handbag retailers Coach agreed to buy the company formerly known as Liz Claiborne for $2.4 billion. Kate Spade's namesake handbags enjoyed rapid growth for years before activist investors became impatient with the company's management earlier this yeary. Tyson Foods declined after the poultry processor posted a contraction in quarterly earnings, hurt by fires at its chicken plants.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
May 08, 2017 16:28 ET (20:28 GMT)