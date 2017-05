Comcast, Charter to Strike Wireless Partnership

Comcast and Charter Communications are striking a wireless partnership, as the cable giants look to get a piece of the cutthroat business.

Disney Investors Await Update on TV Business

Walt Disney investors will be paying more attention than ever to the media giant's huge but challenged television business as the company reports quarterly results Tuesday.

Buffett Isn't Retiring, But Some of His Lieutenants Are

Warren Buffett is quietly installing a new set of leaders throughout Berkshire Hathaway.

French Companies Cheer Emmanuel Macron's Victory

The victory of Emmanuel Macron is a relief to French business executives who welcomed the election of a president they see as strongly business-friendly.

Fairfax Reviewing TPG-Led Consortium Takeover Offer

Fairfax Media, which owns newspaper titles including the Age and the Australian Financial Review, said Monday it is reviewing a takeover offer from private-equity firm TPG Group and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

Microsoft's Cloud Should Keep Rising

Software giant's valuation has surged, creating pressure to show payoff from its big cloud bet

Sinclair Nears $4 Billion Deal for Tribune

TV station giant Sinclair Broadcast is close to a deal to buy Tribune Media for close to $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

U.S. Companies Strike an Earnings Gusher

Earnings season has offered stock investors reasons to be upbeat.

Kushner Cos. Pushes Investor Visas to Wealthy Chinese in Skyscraper Pitch

Nicole Meyer, sister of senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, is leading a marketing campaign targeting major Chinese cities for wealthy individuals to invest a combined $150 million in a New Jersey development for the chance to secure U.S. immigration rights.

Volkswagen Brand Plots U.S. Turnaround-Again

German auto maker Volkswagen says its chronically unprofitable U.S. operation is about to turn a corner and start cashing in on the world's most valuable car market. But it has been down this road before.

