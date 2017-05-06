Berkshire Meeting: Buffett Won't Take the Bait on Annual Letter Kremlinology

From the analyst panel comes a question about whether there have been any changes to the succession plan. The question includes the observation (one we made ourselves) that there were fewer callouts to Berkshire's best managers in the letter that Mr. Buffett sent to shareholders this year.

Mr. Buffett says he didn't realize that he'd toned down the praise, and said it may have been a result of having more good managers than ever, making it harder to single people out.

May 06, 2017 13:18 ET (17:18 GMT)