Berkshire Meeting: Buffett on Proposed Tax Changes

A shareholder asks, via Andrew Ross Sorkin, about whether a proposed investment tax credit would change the way BNSF operates.

Mr. Buffett responds that it would depend on the details of the credit.

"We're going to do what we need to do at the railroad to make it safer and more efficient" regardless of any tax credits, he says, and he doesn't think there'd be much difference in the way the railroad operates. "It doesn't change us big time at all."

May 06, 2017 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT)