WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 5

VENEZUELA IS STARVING

Once Latin America's richest country, Venezuela can no longer feed its people, hobbled by the nationalization of farms as well as price and currency controls. The resulting hunger and malnutrition are an unfolding tragedy.

RUSSIA: U.S. AIRCRAFT BARRED FROM SYRIA SAFE ZONES

President Vladimir Putin's envoy for Syria says aircraft from the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the extremist group Islamic State are also banned from the safe zones announced by Moscow, Tehran and Ankara this week.

IN FRANCE, VOTERS CAN CHOOSE LE PEN, MACRON---OR NO ONE

Activists are campaigning for a change to election law that would allow blank ballots to be included in official tallies, a move they say would allow disaffected voters to force fresh elections.

U.K. LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS POINT TO BIG WIN FOR THERESA MAY IN NATIONAL VOTE

The U.K.'s governing Conservative Party made significant gains Friday in local elections, an advance that could herald a big win for Prime Minister Theresa May in a nationwide vote next month.

U.S. JET FIGHTERS FLEX MUSCLE AMID RUSSIA TENSIONS

The Pentagon has deployed its newest combat plane, the stealthy F-35A fighter, to Europe for a first overseas training mission in a show of allied strength intended in part to deter Russia.

NORTH KOREA ACCUSES CIA OF ASSASSINATION PLOT

North Korea accused the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency of trying to assassinate its leader Kim Jong Un, giving details of an alleged terrorist plot, a fresh reflection of the heightened tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

RUSSIA, TURKEY, IRAN SIGN DEAL ON SYRIA DE-ESCALATION ZONES

Russia, Turkey and Iran signed an agreement designed as a step toward greater stability in war-torn Syria, according to Turkish and Russian officials. The U.S. expressed doubts about Iran playing any role in attempts to end the fighting.

INDIA SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS DEATH PENALTY IN INFAMOUS GANG RAPE

India's highest court upheld the death sentence for four men convicted of the 2012 rape and murder of a college student that exposed the country to searing global scrutiny and drove changes in the law meant to better protect women.

